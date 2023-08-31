 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna serenades friends and family at lively summer gathering

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Madonna serenades friends and family at lively summer gathering
Madonna serenades friends and family at lively summer gathering

Madonna was recently spotted melodiously conveying affection to her friends and family in a fun-filled end-of-summer bash, following her recovery from a terrifying health battle in June as she suffered from a severe bacterial infection.

Madonna's family and friends had the privilege of enjoying a ticket-free concert by the Material Girl singer after their blowout pool party.

A snap shared on the singer's Instagram stories features Madonna serenading her loved ones as she can be seen strumming a black acoustic guitar, reports the Mirror

The songstress can be seen rocking a white Bob-Lo graphic t-shirt, pairing it with black bottoms. She added to her look with her usual black-trimmed eyeglasses and her blond locks were displayed in cascading waves.

Madonna serenades friends and family at lively summer gathering
Madonna serenades friends and family at lively summer gathering

The hitmaker added to her ensemble with gold necklaces and glamorous makeup.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 65-year-old singer posted a series showing off her family having the time of their lives. One of the snaps saw her kids frolicking in a pool, while another featured her daughter hopping into the water.

Madonna is currently on her road to recovery from her scary health battle and is gearing up to return to her "Celebration Tour". 

More From Entertainment:

Samuel L. Jackson's 'secret' contract clause revealed

Samuel L. Jackson's 'secret' contract clause revealed
Henry Cavill set to star in reboot of 1986 classic 'Highlander'

Henry Cavill set to star in reboot of 1986 classic 'Highlander'
Simon Cowell opens up about mental health struggles amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Simon Cowell opens up about mental health struggles amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Prince Harry acts 'needy' to get Meghan Markle 'support' and 'attention' video

Prince Harry acts 'needy' to get Meghan Markle 'support' and 'attention'
Prince Harry wants to make 'family proud' after quitting UK duties

Prince Harry wants to make 'family proud' after quitting UK duties
Khloe Kardashian shares adorable snap of daughter True's first day of school video

Khloe Kardashian shares adorable snap of daughter True's first day of school
Sarah Ferguson turns 'broker' to help Prince Andrew secure royal comeback

Sarah Ferguson turns 'broker' to help Prince Andrew secure royal comeback
Prince Harry was 'angry' on his way back from Afghanistan war: Here's why

Prince Harry was 'angry' on his way back from Afghanistan war: Here's why
Miley Cyrus shares insights into controversial image from 2008 video

Miley Cyrus shares insights into controversial image from 2008
Nick Cannon brother 'Googles' the names of his 12 nieces, nephews

Nick Cannon brother 'Googles' the names of his 12 nieces, nephews
Kevin Costner accuses ex-wife of 'gameplaying' in ongoing divorce battle video

Kevin Costner accuses ex-wife of 'gameplaying' in ongoing divorce battle
Prince Harry recalls when he 'hung up' on his army uniform, still 'runs in blood'

Prince Harry recalls when he 'hung up' on his army uniform, still 'runs in blood'