Fierce overnight blaze in Johannesburg kills more than 60; over 40 injured

Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly blaze in the early hours of the morning, in Johannesburg, South Africa August 31, 2023. — Reuters/File

More than 60 people were killed and over 40 injured in a fire in the central business district of South Africa's biggest city Johannesburg, the municipal government said on Thursday.



Firefighters and emergency vehicles were on the scene, while bodies lay covered on a street near the site of the deadly blaze, Reuters photographs showed.

A South African television station Newzroom Afrika said the fire engulfed a five-storey building that had been abandoned at one stage but where people had been living.



It was not immediately clear what caused the overnight blaze.



Among the injured, some suffering from smoke inhalation, and were taken for treatment at local hospitals, Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said.

"We are now on 63 fatalities and 43 people injured who were transported to various healthcare facilities," Mulaudzi told South African broadcaster ENCA. He previously revealed that 52 people had been killed in the fire.



Firefighters who were called to the scene put out the flames and initiated search and recovery operations.

"We are moving floor by floor conducting these body recoveries," Mulaudzi said, adding the death toll was expected to rise.

The building, which has been evacuated, is located in a deprived area of what used to be the business district of South Africa's economic hub, and was used as an informal settlement, Mulaudzi said.

Television footage showed fire trucks and ambulances outside the red and white building with burned-out windows, which had been cordoned off by police.

More to follow...