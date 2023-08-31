Kim Kardashian ‘not keeping up’ with ex Kanye West amid his ‘wild’ Italian trip

File Footage

Kim Kardashian has no time to focus on the recent "antics" of her ex-husband Kanye West or his new wife Bianca Censori amid their "wild" trip to Italy.



After reports emerged that the reality TV star was concerned for the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, an insider close to Kim debunked all such rumours.

The source told TMZ that The Kardashians star has no interest in her former husband’s life and is not “concerned” about him at all.

However, the insider noted that his outrageous behaviour does concern her when it comes to co-parenting their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

This comes after reports emerged that Kim was “worried” for Kanye and Bianca after they made headlines with their questionable and indecent outfit choices in Italy.

The natives even urged the government to arrest them over Bianca’s barely-there outfits and Kanye’s baring his rare in front of tourists while riding on a river taxi.

Soon after an insider claimed, "Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca — like how will she explain it all to the kids?"

"She's embarrassed and worried for him — he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right," the insider added.