 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian ‘not keeping up’ with ex Kanye West amid his ‘wild’ Italian trip

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

File Footage 

Kim Kardashian has no time to focus on the recent "antics" of her ex-husband Kanye West or his new wife Bianca Censori amid their "wild" trip to Italy.

After reports emerged that the reality TV star was concerned for the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, an insider close to Kim debunked all such rumours.

The source told TMZ that The Kardashians star has no interest in her former husband’s life and is not “concerned” about him at all.

However, the insider noted that his outrageous behaviour does concern her when it comes to co-parenting their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

This comes after reports emerged that Kim was “worried” for Kanye and Bianca after they made headlines with their questionable and indecent outfit choices in Italy.

The natives even urged the government to arrest them over Bianca’s barely-there outfits and Kanye’s baring his rare in front of tourists while riding on a river taxi.

Soon after an insider claimed, "Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca — like how will she explain it all to the kids?"

"She's embarrassed and worried for him — he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right," the insider added. 

More From Entertainment:

'Speed' writer credits Keanu Reeves for big help: Read deets

'Speed' writer credits Keanu Reeves for big help: Read deets

Jimmy Kimmel stuns fellow hosts with startling revelation

Jimmy Kimmel stuns fellow hosts with startling revelation

Bradley Cooper becomes ‘role model’ for Brad Pitt but ‘doesn’t brag about it’

Bradley Cooper becomes ‘role model’ for Brad Pitt but ‘doesn’t brag about it’
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz ready to tie the knot: ‘It was unexpected’

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz ready to tie the knot: ‘It was unexpected’

Simon Cowell opens up on overcoming grief, finding strength through therapy

Simon Cowell opens up on overcoming grief, finding strength through therapy

Justin Bieber ditched Scooter Braun after he stopped ‘prioritizing’ him video

Justin Bieber ditched Scooter Braun after he stopped ‘prioritizing’ him

Samuel L. Jackson's 'secret' contract clause revealed

Samuel L. Jackson's 'secret' contract clause revealed
Madonna serenades friends and family at lively summer gathering

Madonna serenades friends and family at lively summer gathering
Henry Cavill set to star in reboot of 1986 classic 'Highlander'

Henry Cavill set to star in reboot of 1986 classic 'Highlander'
Simon Cowell opens up about mental health struggles amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Simon Cowell opens up about mental health struggles amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Prince Harry acts 'needy' to get Meghan Markle 'support' and 'attention' video

Prince Harry acts 'needy' to get Meghan Markle 'support' and 'attention'
Prince Harry wants to make 'family proud' after quitting UK duties

Prince Harry wants to make 'family proud' after quitting UK duties