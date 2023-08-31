Meghan Markle’s connection to Royal Family is ‘irritating’ Hollywood

Meghan Markle allegedly has had a number of issues with the Royal Family and they trace back to her pre-engagement era, on Suits.

For those unversed, Meghan Markle starred in the hit legal drama for seven seasons, and bid farewell before her engagement announcement made headlines.

Claims about the input Queen Elizabeth and her monarchy posed have been referenced by Prince Harry himself, in Spare.

At the time he said, “Meg packed up her house, gave up her role in Suits. After seven seasons. A difficult moment for her, because she loved that show, loved the character she was playing, loved her cast and crew — loved Canada."

This is despite the fact that, "life there had become untenable. Especially on set.”

Due to the Firm's involvement, Prince Harry admitted, "The show writers were frustrated, because they were often advised by the Palace comms team to change lines of dialogue, what her character would do, how she would act.”

Even the creator of Suits, Aaron Korsh, chimed in on the matter just recently.

He shared everything during one of his chats with The Hollywood Reporter.

In the converastion he admitted, “[The royal family] weighed in on some stuff. Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating,”