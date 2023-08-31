 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hulu swings the axe on 'The Great'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Hulu swings the axe on The Great
Hulu swings the axe on 'The Great'

One of the top shows on Hulu, The Great, has found itself axed despite clocking in hefty viewership numbers and scores of laurels.

Without explaining why, the streamer dropped the bomb on the period drama fans on August 30, merely three months after the last season premiere, per Deadline.

Helmed by Tony McNamara and starring top actors Ellie Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in lead roles, the hit series explores the Russian empress Catherine the Great life and reign via a comedic lens.

Meanwhile, the historical satirical drama is feted with seven Emmy nominations and bagged one for Outstanding Period Costumes in 2022.

Swooned critics with her awe-struck performance, the 25-year-old also netted prestigious nominations, including Primetime Emmy and Golden Globes.

After the shocker, The Great fans expressed their anger and disappointment on the internet.

“Hulu failed to market this show correctly and it’s so sad because it’s truly one of the best shows,” one fan commented.

“What? I guess we’re cancelling Emmy nominated shows now,” another added.

“I hope those two get to do more shows or films together in the future. They had wonderful chemistry and timing,” a third user referred to the series leads. 


More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé drops major hint she’s pregnant with baby no. 4 during World Tour

Beyoncé drops major hint she’s pregnant with baby no. 4 during World Tour
Meghan Markle’s connection to Royal Family is ‘irritating’ Hollywood

Meghan Markle’s connection to Royal Family is ‘irritating’ Hollywood
'Speed' writer credits Keanu Reeves for big help: Read deets

'Speed' writer credits Keanu Reeves for big help: Read deets

Kim Kardashian ‘not keeping up’ with ex Kanye West amid his ‘wild’ Italian trip video

Kim Kardashian ‘not keeping up’ with ex Kanye West amid his ‘wild’ Italian trip

Jimmy Kimmel stuns fellow hosts with startling revelation

Jimmy Kimmel stuns fellow hosts with startling revelation

Bradley Cooper becomes ‘role model’ for Brad Pitt but ‘doesn’t brag about it’

Bradley Cooper becomes ‘role model’ for Brad Pitt but ‘doesn’t brag about it’
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz ready to tie the knot: ‘It was unexpected’

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz ready to tie the knot: ‘It was unexpected’

Simon Cowell opens up on overcoming grief, finding strength through therapy

Simon Cowell opens up on overcoming grief, finding strength through therapy

Justin Bieber ditched Scooter Braun after he stopped ‘prioritizing’ him video

Justin Bieber ditched Scooter Braun after he stopped ‘prioritizing’ him

Samuel L. Jackson's 'secret' contract clause revealed

Samuel L. Jackson's 'secret' contract clause revealed
Madonna serenades friends and family at lively summer gathering

Madonna serenades friends and family at lively summer gathering
Henry Cavill set to star in reboot of 1986 classic 'Highlander'

Henry Cavill set to star in reboot of 1986 classic 'Highlander'