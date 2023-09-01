Meghan Markle keeping ‘scared’ Prince Harry in line using divorce rumors

Experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle’s instance on keeping her ring finger bare is an attempt to keep Prince Harry in line.



Insights into this decision, as well as the potential motivation, has been referenced by an inside source.

The source in question broke everything during for OK magazine.

During their interview with the outlet, the insider admitted, “Harry doesn't understand why she won't wear something else from her extensive jewelry collection in its place.”

“He's confused and hurt” over everything because the whole world is allegedly ‘running’ with the news of their impending divorce as a result.

The same insider also pointed out how, “All Meghan is doing by going out without her engagement ring is fuelling the rumors that she and Harry are having marriage troubles, which Harry is absolutely baffled by.”

Before concluding the inside source also referenced one of Prince Harry’s biggest fears over the entire matter and said, “He's been feeling anxious that she's trying to send some kind of message to him.”

For those unversed, claims about an incoming divorce began long before Meghan Markle was papped without her engagement ring, but the repeated solo outings only served to further exacerbated the matter as well as the fears surrounding it.