Victoria Beckham had 'super awkward’ tantrum at ‘Top Of The Pops’ performance

File Footage

Victoria Beckham had a childish demand ahead of her performance on Top Of The Pops as she warned every body against making eye contact with her.



The fashion designer “banned” crew members to not look her in the eyes while she was in the studio, revealed former show host Gail Porter.

Porter claimed that Beckham did not interact with anyone backstage before her live performance with Dane Bowers, sharing that her team strictly warned them not to stare at the duo.

“Victoria and Dane's people had banned anyone from making eye contact with them while they were there, so it was super awkward,” Porter said, as per The Sun.

While Beckham and Bowers performed, Porter said she had to make a run to the make-up room where she saw Travis, fronted by Fran Healy, making rude gestures.

“And lovely Travis [the band], I was looking at them and they were making w***er signals [rude gestures],” she Porter said.

Recalling the incident, she continued, “So anyway, I am standing going, ‘It's Gail Porter, it's still No1, it's still Top Of The Pops', and because the cameras can't see them, please welcome to the stage Victoria Beckham and Dane Bowers, Out Of Your Mind."

To make things worse, Beckham and Bowers froze on-stage as they did not know whether the cameras were filming them or not.

“I had to walk behind them to get off and I said to the director, ‘What do I do?’” Porter said. “There was a camera there and they weren’t sure if the camera was still on, so they didn’t want to move until it left.”

“We were all sitting in the make-up room, watching on the monitor, going, ‘They’re still there,’” she said, sharing that the cameraman was having fun with the incident.

“The cameraman was like, ‘I’m not moving, this is too funny’. I said, ‘That’s mean’. He said: ‘It’s hilarious,'" Porter said.