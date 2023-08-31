Brad Pitt signed no agreement with Angelina Jolie over Chateau Miraval

Angelina Jolie has hit back at her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s claims regarding having an “agreement” with her over their once jointly owned vineyard in the south of France, Chateau Miraval.

The Maleficent star claimed in her recently filed court documents that the Fight Club alum never signed any “contract” regarding the sale of the winery not did he allege “an oral agreement.”

Previously, Pitt claimed that he and Jolie decided that they would not sell their stakes without consulting each other while they were still married.

However, breaching their contract, Jolie sold her interests in the Château Miraval, following her messy divorce from Pitt in 2016, to Russian liquor giant Stoli, sparking a war with him.

But Jolie has now come forward with new revelation that there never was any agreement with Pitt which would have stopped her from selling her share in the winery.

According to Radar Online, the court documents reveal that Pitt has not presented “any written contract memorializing this purported agreement.”

“He did not even allege an oral agreement. Instead, Pitt posited that, through conduct alone, he and Jolie somehow understood that Jolie granted him the specific right to consent to or veto—regardless of whether they remained a couple—any attempt by Jolie to sell her interest in the home to anyone else,” Jolie’s lawyer wrote.