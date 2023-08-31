Beckhams withdraw plans for countryside road near Cotswolds mansion

David and Victoria Beckham have decided to cancel their plans for the construction of a road, which was intended to be the length of three football pitches, through the scenic countryside surrounding their £12 million Cotswolds estate. This decision comes after receiving objections from disgruntled neighbors.

The couple, consisting of the former footballer at 48 years old and his wife, a 49-year-old fashion designer, had previously obtained planning approval for the development of a new glasshouse and an elevated kitchen on their property. Subsequently, they sought permission to proceed with the construction of a 250-meter-long access road.

However, following reports that a neighbor had raised objections to the proposal and had officially lodged a complaint, wherein they ridiculed the Beckham family and alleged that their intentions were to transform the serene countryside into a suburban landscape, it seems that the application has been retracted.

A publicly available planning document authored by senior planner James Nelson and dated August 25th states, "Further to our recent communication I confirm that the application described above has now been treated as withdrawn."

The withdrawal pertains to the request for the following: "Use of existing farm track from C13400 (adjacent to New Gardens Cottage) as temporary construction access track (two years) to serve Maplewood Barn plus formation of approximately 250m of new access track (95m in agricultural land and 155m within residential garden)."

The property in question is Maplewood Barn, situated in Great Tew, Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

After procuring their Great Tew estate for £6 million in 2016, the Beckhams introduced a plunge pool as well as a separate swimming pool. They also transformed a tennis court into a football pitch with its own "viewing platform," although local residents in Oxfordshire were rather critical of this addition and regarded it as a dedicated stand.

Despite being unable to halt the progression of these earlier alterations, the local community has managed to thwart the Beckhams' recent proposal, which had been submitted to the regional council in June.