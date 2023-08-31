 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez showcases stylish ensemble while discussing musical comeback

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Selena Gomez showcases stylish ensemble while discussing musical comeback
Selena Gomez showcases stylish ensemble while discussing musical comeback

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez made a visit to the SiriusXM Studios located in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old singer made quite an impression with her fashion choices, donning a stylish ensemble that included a black bomber jacket with an intricate pattern. This was paired with a matching miniskirt, as she engaged in a conversation with hosts Tony Fly and Symon on their radio show, Hits 1 LA.

Beneath her trendy outfit, the actress known for her role in "Only Murders in the Building" showcased a white sweater adorned with horizontal black stripes. To complete the look, she opted for black patent leather shoes, which could be seen in a photo where she posed alongside the radio personality and singer-songwriter.

Selena Gomez's appearance was further elevated by her elegant updo hairstyle, with her raven black hair slicked back to perfection. Her makeup enhanced her natural features, featuring a warm, peachy blush that added radiance to her complexion. Additionally, her lips sported a plump, brick red shade, complementing her overall look. Simple yet stylish, she accessorized with a pair of chunky hoop earrings.

On the same day, the singer took to her Instagram to share a mirror selfie, captured in front of her lavishly stocked vanity. Notably, she had her forearm in a cast, and she adopted a casual demeanor in a white camisole paired with black biker shorts.

Over the past weekend, Selena Gomez openly shared that she had recently undergone surgery due to a broken hand. However, specific details about the circumstances of the injury remained undisclosed.

In a recent musical comeback, the former Disney star released her first solo song in years, accompanied by a lively and entertaining music video that perfectly complemented the catchy track.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘overlooking & hiding’ Kate Middleton’s support: ‘Wants the limelight’

Prince Harry’s ‘overlooking & hiding’ Kate Middleton’s support: ‘Wants the limelight’
Adam Driver reveals he didn't drive a Ferrari in his 'Ferrari' film

Adam Driver reveals he didn't drive a Ferrari in his 'Ferrari' film
'Petty’ Prince Harry is staging a ‘Romeo & Juliet’ play

'Petty’ Prince Harry is staging a ‘Romeo & Juliet’ play
Will Meghan Markle repeat history with Prince Harry? video

Will Meghan Markle repeat history with Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle shocked ex-husband with 'special package' to end marriage?

Meghan Markle shocked ex-husband with 'special package' to end marriage?
Ivy Queen will be honoured at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Ivy Queen will be honoured at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Is 'Vikings' Lagertha actor Katheryn Winnick gay?

Is 'Vikings' Lagertha actor Katheryn Winnick gay?
Young Princess Diana 'submitted' her happines to 'crush' King Charles video

Young Princess Diana 'submitted' her happines to 'crush' King Charles
Sam Asghari cuts off last connection with Britney Spears?

Sam Asghari cuts off last connection with Britney Spears?
Millions watch Taylor Swift's new video video

Millions watch Taylor Swift's new video
Salma Hayek brings the heat in sultry new snap

Salma Hayek brings the heat in sultry new snap
Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus’ proves Prince William has ‘done nothing’ in life

Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus’ proves Prince William has ‘done nothing’ in life