Selena Gomez showcases stylish ensemble while discussing musical comeback

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez made a visit to the SiriusXM Studios located in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old singer made quite an impression with her fashion choices, donning a stylish ensemble that included a black bomber jacket with an intricate pattern. This was paired with a matching miniskirt, as she engaged in a conversation with hosts Tony Fly and Symon on their radio show, Hits 1 LA.

Beneath her trendy outfit, the actress known for her role in "Only Murders in the Building" showcased a white sweater adorned with horizontal black stripes. To complete the look, she opted for black patent leather shoes, which could be seen in a photo where she posed alongside the radio personality and singer-songwriter.

Selena Gomez's appearance was further elevated by her elegant updo hairstyle, with her raven black hair slicked back to perfection. Her makeup enhanced her natural features, featuring a warm, peachy blush that added radiance to her complexion. Additionally, her lips sported a plump, brick red shade, complementing her overall look. Simple yet stylish, she accessorized with a pair of chunky hoop earrings.

On the same day, the singer took to her Instagram to share a mirror selfie, captured in front of her lavishly stocked vanity. Notably, she had her forearm in a cast, and she adopted a casual demeanor in a white camisole paired with black biker shorts.

Over the past weekend, Selena Gomez openly shared that she had recently undergone surgery due to a broken hand. However, specific details about the circumstances of the injury remained undisclosed.

In a recent musical comeback, the former Disney star released her first solo song in years, accompanied by a lively and entertaining music video that perfectly complemented the catchy track.