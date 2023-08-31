Katie Price faces backlash for vaping on podcast amid concerns over influence

Fans have expressed strong criticism towards Katie Price after she was seen vaping during a segment of her podcast. This has raised concerns due to her influence on young individuals and her mother's ongoing lung condition.

Katie Price, the 45-year-old former glamour model, posted a snippet from the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, on her Instagram account. In the video, she can be observed vaping while engaging in a conversation with her younger sister Sophie.

Katie's mother, Amy, had previously been diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition affecting the lungs. Medical experts initially projected a life expectancy of up to five years; however, she received a longer lifespan due to a miraculous lung transplant.

Numerous fans took to the comments section of the post to express their disappointment. Many highlighted the potential impact of such behavior on her over 2.6 million Instagram followers, particularly those of a younger age group. One comment read, "Vaping on camera is so irresponsible, especially with your mum's lung disease." Another user added, "Vaping, for goodness' sake... This sets a very negative example for your younger fans. Please demonstrate more responsibility."

A third commenter expressed, "It's best not to showcase the vaping," while a fourth questioned, "Why is she vaping?!" One individual also raised concerns, stating, "Vaping despite your mum's lung issues? This is a joke."

Within the video clip, Katie discussed a viral instance of her singing "A Whole New World," albeit off-key. She asserted that the clip had been manipulated and underscored a recurring theme of people attempting to undermine her efforts. "Whatever I do, people try and knock it, damage it, do something to discredit me. I can sing it," she asserted.

Katie has recently announced plans to take her podcast on a live tour, with a stage show scheduled at The Lowry (Quays) in Salford on Tuesday, November 7th.