Prince Harry drops into a ‘fetal position’ with bitterness, resentment on ‘full display’

Body language expert Judi James broke down these observations and even offered an analysis into Prince Harry’s behavior during the Heart of Invictus speech.

According to Express UK, she referenced the five-part documentary series that made some shocking revelations against the Royal Family.

According to Ms James, “The tragic music as he sits facing the camera, holding his own arm as though he is physically wounded rather than mentally and the way his brows rise in an arch as he looks to the side as though recalling events from his past by imagining them visually suggest a desire for pity and sympathy.”

She also referenced the moment Prince Harry was seen winding his “hand in the air then jerks his thumb behind him to show how the past reared up and the tragedy of 1997 created a present trauma.”

“We're shown those sad films of the very young Harry after his mother's death as the grown man talks over in a commentary,” she also said during the course of the chat.

Even “His shoulder and mouth shrugs suggests [that] he is dismissive of the way that he 'didn't really talk about it' and he performs an evaluation ritual with his hands.”

“There is a lifting of the muscle at the side of the nose and mouth in a micro-gesture that suggests reflective anger. Then an ironic smile and a lean forward towards the camera as he refers to adopting the foetal position.”

She also said, “This clearly looks like a story that Harry relates with some ongoing resentment and even a hint of bitterness, despite having told it before in a bid to get it off his chest.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also said, “He seemed to think during his Spare interviews that telling his 'truth' of the past would allow him to move forward but this documentary might sadly suggest that hasn't happened.”