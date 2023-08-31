Sam Asghari cuts off last connection with Britney Spears?

Amid the explosive separation, Britney Spears and her estranged ex Sam Asghari, still followed each other on social media. But the latter now ended the last thread that somehow connected them.



Despite the Grammy winner still following him, the fitness trainer exited the 42 million-strong Instagram followers of the rockstar, Us Weekly reported.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old called it quits after sharing the marriage bond for over a year with the megastar, citing “irreconcilable differences” for divorce.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” Sam penned the note on social media.

Responding to his public announcement, Britney shared her thoughts the following day.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone, so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” she continued.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”