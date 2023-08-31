 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sam Asghari cuts off last connection with Britney Spears?

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Sam Asghari cuts off last connection with Britney Spears?
Sam Asghari cuts off last connection with Britney Spears?

Amid the explosive separation, Britney Spears and her estranged ex Sam Asghari, still followed each other on social media. But the latter now ended the last thread that somehow connected them.

Despite the Grammy winner still following him, the fitness trainer exited the 42 million-strong Instagram followers of the rockstar, Us Weekly reported.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old called it quits after sharing the marriage bond for over a year with the megastar, citing “irreconcilable differences” for divorce.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” Sam penned the note on social media.

Responding to his public announcement, Britney shared her thoughts the following day.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone, so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” she continued.

 “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle shocked ex-husband special package to end marriage

Meghan Markle shocked ex-husband special package to end marriage
Ivy Queen will be honoured at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Ivy Queen will be honoured at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Is 'Vikings' Lagertha actor Katheryn Winnick gay?

Is 'Vikings' Lagertha actor Katheryn Winnick gay?
Young Princess Diana 'submitted' her happines to 'crush' King Charles video

Young Princess Diana 'submitted' her happines to 'crush' King Charles
Millions watch Taylor Swift's new video video

Millions watch Taylor Swift's new video
Salma Hayek brings the heat in sultry new snap

Salma Hayek brings the heat in sultry new snap
Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus’ proves Prince William has ‘done nothing’ in life

Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus’ proves Prince William has ‘done nothing’ in life
Brad Pitt's F1 movie gets encouraging update amid Hollywood strikes

Brad Pitt's F1 movie gets encouraging update amid Hollywood strikes
Venice Film Festival director recalls Lady Gaga's 'fearful' moment

Venice Film Festival director recalls Lady Gaga's 'fearful' moment
Dua Lipa reveals new-found truth about herself

Dua Lipa reveals new-found truth about herself

Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz's 'Ferrari' among top contenders at Vince Film Festival

Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz's 'Ferrari' among top contenders at Vince Film Festival

Ex-British army officer dismisses Prince Harry's 'Heart of Invictus' claims video

Ex-British army officer dismisses Prince Harry's 'Heart of Invictus' claims