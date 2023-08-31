 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Venice Film Festival director recalls Lady Gaga's 'fearful' moment

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Venice Film Festival director recalls Lady Gaga's 'fearful' moment

Lady Gaga is no stranger to hosting massive concerts teeming with thousands of fans. But there was one time the megastar was anxious to face them.

Remembering the incident, the artistic director Alberto Barbera revealed to the Guardian that it was on her debut A Star Is Born premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Amid on the red carpet, the movie critic remembered, the rain started, but the 37-year-old remained on the spot.

"Lady Gaga refused to get into the theatre because she wanted to keep signing autographs for her fans," he added.

Recalling the conversation, the 73-year-old said, "When she came to my office to dry and redo her makeup, she was shaking. I said, "But you must be used to it, you have huge concerts with thousands of people."

Gaga aired her inner feelings, "Yes, but this is my first time as an actress, and I feel like a debutante,' since A Star Is Born was her first film as an actress."

Barbera continued, "I put my arm around her shoulders and took her into the theatre. At the end of the film, she was crying."

