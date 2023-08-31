Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus’ proves Prince William has ‘done nothing’ in life

Prince Harry has just come under fire for completely glossing over the contributions made by Prince William and the rest of the Firm.

Claims about Prince Harry’s new documentary, has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in her piece for News.com.au.

For those unversed, they have been issued in response to Prince Harry’s revelations in the Heart of Invictus documentary.

Ms Elser started the conversation off by bashing Prince Harry for revealing everything but the true meaning behind the Invictus Games.

She was quoted saying, “There is one thing that is nearly entirely absent, that is neatly ignored, and totally and utterly skipped over in Heart of Invictus: The fundamental part the royal family, and Harry’s membership of said family, has played in the Invictus story.”

Ms Elser also noted, “If a person were to sit down and watch Heart not knowing a jot about the Games, then you would come away from this series under the firm impression that the whole amazing kit and kaboodle was created by a man named Harry who has children and dogs.”

In the middle of her piece she also added, “The same Invictus origin story gets wheeled out: Harry goes to war in Afghanistan, is forced home after a second tour and then decides to do something to help veterans and returned service personnel” with his platform.

“What is this ‘platform’?” she later asked. Because “this is never gotten into. If the words ‘royal family’ or ‘monarchy’ were mentioned once in all of Heart then it was a ‘blink and you will miss it’ situation, given I did entirely” Ms Elser believes.