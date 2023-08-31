Salma Hayek brings the heat in sultry new snap

Salma Hayek is showcasing her sensational side in yet another sultry snap with visibly toned abs on display.

Taking to Instagram, the Mexican beauty looked incredible as she slipped into a stunning navy blue lace-up bikini with a matching navy blue striped skirt that set the admirers’ hearts racing.

With no make-up look, the Frida star hourglass figure was stunningly visible in her signature style as she posed on a stairwell while her one hand slightly gripped the railing and another gently touched the white wall to complete the posture.

Meanwhile, Salma fans jumped under the steamy post comment section to express their raw feelings. The Blast assorts the following comments.



“The most spectacular woman of the century,” one fan gushed.

“Beautiful mermaid,” another added.

“Such a beautiful woman and so inspirational,” a third chimed in.

“Divina. You are so beautiful and I love how you have always represented Mexican women as curvy and beautiful. Thank you,” another follower shared.

“Blue is definitely your color,” another fan shared.

“Please stop looking so hot every time,” a user commented.