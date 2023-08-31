Tyson Fury gears up for October fight amidst rising publicity

Preparing for his upcoming bout against UFC star Francis Ngannou in October, Tyson Fury is ramping up his training efforts. The undefeated champion recently engaged in the production of a promotional video for the highly anticipated clash in Saudi Arabia.

The scene was set in a disused cinema in Ashton, Greater Manchester, where Tyson exuded positivity and energy. Accompanied by a group of glamorous women, he made his entrance, greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of fans who had gathered behind barriers, eager for a glimpse of the renowned sports icon.

For the shoot, Tyson donned vibrant floral-print trousers along with a black t-shirt, his attire reflecting his vibrant personality. The models accompanying him were dressed elegantly in glitzy dresses and heels, complementing the occasion's celebratory atmosphere.

Subsequently, Tyson took to Instagram to share a 'kit leak' snapshot, showcasing himself wearing distinctive green and yellow 'Gypsy King' boxing shorts. The post added to the excitement surrounding his upcoming fight.

Beyond his fight preparations, Tyson Fury and his family are currently engaged in discussions regarding a potential second season of their popular Netflix show, "At Home With The Furys." The initial release of the show garnered significant attention, leading to increased public interest in the family's affairs.

As a result, Tyson revealed that they might consider relocating from their lavish £1.7 million Morecambe mansion due to the potential 'repercussions' of the show's success. Tyson reflected on past experiences, citing how after the release of his 2020 documentary, "Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King," individuals would show up at their family home unannounced. This new wave of attention has prompted the family to reconsider their living situation for privacy and security reasons.