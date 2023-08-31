 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Will Meghan Markle repeat history with Prince Harry?

A book published in 2018 discussed what led to the end of Meghan Markle's first marriage.

Citing the book titled "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess", express.co.uk wrote that Meghan Markle made one very "brutal" move when she ended her first marriage in 2014.

According to the publication,  author Andrew Morton, known for being Princess Diana's biographer, wrote that Meghan made the solo decision to end things - and even posted her wedding and engagement rings back to her ex.

The Duchess of Sussex was married for three years to film producer Trevor Engelson.

The author said, "A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed that the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent Trevor her diamond wedding and engagement rings back to him by registered mail."

"Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue'."

The Express report comes amid speculations that Meghan and Harry's marriage is on the rocks.

It's also been claimed that Meghan Markle's decision to ditch her engagement ring during one of her recent public appearances left Harry confused.

According to the British media, the Duke believes that Meghan fueled the rumours by appearing without the ring.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently living in California with her husband and two children after the couple stepped down as working members of the British royal family.


