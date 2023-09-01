Beyonce reacts to being named honorary mayor of Santa Clara city: Watch

Beyonce reacts to being named honorary mayor of Santa Clara City

Beyonce was handed the keys to Santa Clara City as she was given the charge of honorary town mayor for her concert at Levi's Stadium. The pop star got the title of Mayor Lisa Gillmor for one day, following a vote by the Santa Clara city council.



The 41-year-old popstar reacted to the honour saying, "I'm so excited. I'm so happy to be on stage. Y'alls faces are so beautiful. You know today's special because today...I am the mayor."



In a statement, a Santa Clara spokesperson expressed their love for the pop star, saying, "The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyonce’s visit to the world-renowned Levi’s Stadium. Her concerts bring a great deal of energy and excitement."

Beyonce was set to make a stop at Levi's Stadium for her Renaissance tour on August 30, 2023, so it was declared that Beyonce would be the honorary mayor of the town for August 30, reports Mid-day.

This is not the first time that any pop star has been honoured like this; earlier, during the Eras Tour stop of Taylor Swift on July 28 and 29, she was also given the title of city mayor.

The craze of Beyonce has not only captivated the city of Santa Clara; previously, in cities like Atlanta and Minneapolis, the songstress was honoured with what they titled "Beyonce Day".

The current "Renaissance Tour" by the hitmaker is estimated to be one of her highest-grossing tours ever.