Queen Camilla extended 'rare gesture' to show Meghan Markle she is 'lucky'

Queen Camilla used key gestures to show her appreciation towards Meghan Markle.

Her Majesty broke royal protocol to be hug Meghan and kiss on her cheek to send her approval for her step-son Prince Harry’s wife to be.

Speaking about Camilla’s gestures, Mr Morton said: "This rare royal gesture was a sign of how quickly the American actor had been accepted and treated with genuine affection by the Royal Family.

"On that day, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who had previously advised Kate Middleton on the finer points of protocol during her royal apprenticeship, was, without saying a word, signalling to the watching world that Meghan was now 'one of us'."

This comes three years after Meghan Markle left the Royal Family to take refuge in Canada in 2020.

“We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying. I was like: 'I tried so hard', and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did'," she said in her Netflix documentary.

Meghan added: "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"