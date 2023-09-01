Prince Harry leaves Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘nervous’ ahead of UK visit

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has left his estranged brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton ‘nervous’ ahead of his UK visit, a friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales claimed.



The royal couple is reportedly 'nervous' that the California-based royal’s visit to London next week could overshadow the first death anniversary of late Queen Elizabeth II, especially if the Duke stirs up controversy in interviews to publicize his new Netflix series, Heart of Invictus, and the Invictus Games.

The Daily Beast, citing Kate Middleton and William’s friend as saying “Harry is going to want people to watch the show. Of course that makes them nervous because William has seen how ruthless Harry has been about betraying his family to promote his projects so far.”

“They just won’t want the dignity of the day to be overshadowed by another outburst”, the friend of the royal couple further said.

Prince Harry will arrive without Meghan Markle in Britain on September 7.