 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry leaves Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘nervous’ ahead of UK visit

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 01, 2023

Prince Harry leaves Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘nervous’ ahead of UK visit

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has left his estranged brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton ‘nervous’ ahead of his UK visit, a friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales claimed.

The royal couple is reportedly 'nervous' that the California-based royal’s visit to London next week could overshadow the first death anniversary of late Queen Elizabeth II, especially if the Duke stirs up controversy in interviews to publicize his new Netflix series, Heart of Invictus, and the Invictus Games.

The Daily Beast, citing Kate Middleton and William’s friend as saying “Harry is going to want people to watch the show. Of course that makes them nervous because William has seen how ruthless Harry has been about betraying his family to promote his projects so far.”

“They just won’t want the dignity of the day to be overshadowed by another outburst”, the friend of the royal couple further said.

Prince Harry will arrive without Meghan Markle in Britain on September 7.

More From Entertainment:

Jenna Ortega reacts to ‘malicious’ Johhny Depp dating rumours: ‘Leave us alone’

Jenna Ortega reacts to ‘malicious’ Johhny Depp dating rumours: ‘Leave us alone’
Royal fans react over Kate Middleton, Prince William’s viral dance video video

Royal fans react over Kate Middleton, Prince William’s viral dance video
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon come forward to help Jimmy Kimmel amid writers’ strike

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon come forward to help Jimmy Kimmel amid writers’ strike
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s close friend pays tribute to Princess Diana video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s close friend pays tribute to Princess Diana
King Charles ‘incredibly proud’ of Prince Harry for THIS reason

King Charles ‘incredibly proud’ of Prince Harry for THIS reason
Selena Gomez NOT ‘high maintenance’ but has dating ‘standards’: 'Not ashamed'

Selena Gomez NOT ‘high maintenance’ but has dating ‘standards’: 'Not ashamed'
Katie slams fans for allegedly distorting her voice in 2005 video clip

Katie slams fans for allegedly distorting her voice in 2005 video clip
Rihanna wins hearts with kind gesture after giving birth to second baby

Rihanna wins hearts with kind gesture after giving birth to second baby

Ed Sheeran shocks fans with surprise role as homeless addict in new comedy movie

Ed Sheeran shocks fans with surprise role as homeless addict in new comedy movie
George and Amal Clooney enjoy a romantic getaway to Venice, Italy

George and Amal Clooney enjoy a romantic getaway to Venice, Italy
Anderson Cooper talks about 'mortifying' dance with Madonna

Anderson Cooper talks about 'mortifying' dance with Madonna
Kim Zolciak's husband, Kroy, seeks urgent permission to sell $3 million family home

Kim Zolciak's husband, Kroy, seeks urgent permission to sell $3 million family home