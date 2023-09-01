King Charles ‘incredibly proud’ of Prince Harry for THIS reason

Britain’s King Charles is reportedly ‘incredibly proud’ of his younger son Prince Harry, a friend of the monarch has claimed ahead of the Duke of Sussex visit to UK for Invictus Games.



Speaking to the Daily Beast, the friend of the King and Queen Camilla said, “Charles was always incredibly proud of Harry for setting up Invictus, and remains so.”

The insider told the publication about Harry’s new Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus, saying, “I actually think he will love the new show if he gets a chance to watch any of it.”

The source also rejected claims that Archie and Lilibet doting father has criticized his dad in the new show, saying “The idea that Harry has used the series to attack Charles is a total exaggeration; he hasn’t.”

“It’s a fleeting remark in five hours of TV which has been blown out of all proportion by the media. I think after what Charles has been through in the last fifty years, he’ll be able to handle it,” the source added.