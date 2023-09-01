 
Friday, September 01, 2023
Princess Diana’s brother pays touching tribute to her as royal family stay silent on 26th death anniversary

Friday, September 01, 2023

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has paid a touching tribute to his late sister on her 26th anniversary of her death.

Charles Spencer took to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, to pay tribute to Princess Diana.

He shared a sweet childhood photo of himself and Diana without a caption.

In the picture, little Diana is seen with her arm around her younger brother, sporting a pink and white striped dress with a little collar.

Diana’s brother paid tribute to his sister as the British royal family and senior members of the Firm apparently remained silent on her 26th death anniversary.

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals did not share any tribute for Diana on social media, however, it is not known whether the royal family honoured Princess Diana privately.

Thousands of fans have also paid tribute to Diana after Charles Spencer shared the photo.

