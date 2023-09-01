 
Friday, September 01, 2023
Prince Harry’s trying to ‘wrestle back control’: ‘Such an attention seeker’

Friday, September 01, 2023

Prince Harry’s alleged attempts to claw his way back into the popular narrative has just been branded an ‘attention-seeking’ stunt.

Claims about this have been issued by GoUp's PR and reputation management expert, Edward Coram-James.

He shed light into everything during his interview with Express UK.

In the chat he warned, “actions speak louder than words” and even went as far as to bash the couple wanting to ‘claw their way back’ into the narrative.

The PR expert started the converastion off by saying, “Often, when the narrative doesn’t go the way that the principal wants, they try to wrestle control of the narrative and forcefully demand the perspective, storyline or exposure that they want.”

But in the eyes of Mr Coram-James, “when the narrative is that you’re an attention seeker, there is literally no way of doing this without feeding into and giving credibility to the narrative that you’re trying to combat. It’s a common, and a human mistake.”

“We are quite hard wired to try to take control of the situation when things aren’t going our way, and it is often very difficult to persuade principals that the best thing that they can do is not to attack a storyline head on, but to sink into anonymity for a bit.”

Before concluding he also went on to say, “To be clear, crisis communications is nuanced and there are plenty of cases in which attacking a storyline head on is precisely what one should do.”

