Meghan Markle taking massive risk by walking away from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has just been issued a dire warning about the consequences that await, should she completely isolate her brand from Prince Harry’s given his royal roots.



These claims and admissions have been issued by royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield.

She shed light into everything during her interview with Fox News.

She started the converastion off by noting the clear divide that’s become visible between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since Heart of Invictus.

For those unversed the Duchess recently signed up with WME talent management agency, separate from her husband.

With this “clear signs of professional separation” Ms Schofield added, “Then the ‘Heart of Invictus’ trailer was released, and we discovered that Prince Harry was the executive producer — without Meghan.”

“I certainly think that Meghan has counsel in her ear telling her that she is better off without Prince Harry and the royal drama — professionally — but Meghan was a working actor before Harry. She was not a celebrity or a household name. We loved and accepted Meghan because we have loved Prince Harry since he was a little boy.”

Mc Schofield also issued a bit of a warning to the Duchess and admitted that she risks getting a continually sour reaction, while she “chases the spotlight.”

This is in direct contrast to Prince Harry who has been returning more towards his roots with the WellChilds awards and the Invictus Games.

Yet still, this could turn into a double edged sword because, “if Meghan strays too far from Harry, people’s hearts might soften towards Harry — especially with all the recent charity work we’ve seen him do … solo … plus ‘Heart of Invictus'.”

Not to mention, “We are less likely to criticise him when he is putting all his effort into something positive that will help others.”

“I think she takes a huge risk distancing herself from the individual that gave her the platform that she has today,” Ms Schofield also chimed in to say, before concluding.