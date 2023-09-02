Prince Harry ‘does not deserve’ a docuseries: ‘Staged with little to no heart’

Prince Harry’s docuseries ‘Heart of Invictus’ has been bashed for being ‘way too staged’ and not deserving of the spotlight



Prince Harry has just come under fire for releasing a docuseries when there are people who are “way more deserving.”

Brand and culture expert Nick Eden issued these sentiments, after Piers Morgan’s claims went viral on social media.

His sentiments have been shared during an interview with the Daily Mail.

During the course of this chat the expert pointed out how damaging the docuseries is to the long-term viability of brand Sussex.

In the eyes of Mr Eden, there are “many other people who have done some extraordinary things that warrant a docuseries more than him.”

He also went on to add, “With 'At Home with the Furys', 'Love is Blind' and 'Selling Sunset' for competition, I can't imagine this series being a must watch show – and, with very little Meghan, it doesn't allow any real insight into their relationship which is all people really want to see and why Netflix paid millions for access.”

He also added, “Harry's documentary is a brilliant way to shine a light on the trauma of war but it doesn't have the real life heart that other documentaries have,” before signing off.