 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘does not deserve’ a docuseries: ‘Staged with little to no heart’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Prince Harry’s docuseries ‘Heart of Invictus’ has been bashed for being ‘way too staged’ and not deserving of the spotlight

Prince Harry has just come under fire for releasing a docuseries when there are people who are “way more deserving.”

Brand and culture expert Nick Eden issued these sentiments, after Piers Morgan’s claims went viral on social media.

His sentiments have been shared during an interview with the Daily Mail.

During the course of this chat the expert pointed out how damaging the docuseries is to the long-term viability of brand Sussex.

In the eyes of Mr Eden, there are “many other people who have done some extraordinary things that warrant a docuseries more than him.”

He also went on to add, “With 'At Home with the Furys', 'Love is Blind' and 'Selling Sunset' for competition, I can't imagine this series being a must watch show – and, with very little Meghan, it doesn't allow any real insight into their relationship which is all people really want to see and why Netflix paid millions for access.”

He also added, “Harry's documentary is a brilliant way to shine a light on the trauma of war but it doesn't have the real life heart that other documentaries have,” before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Miranda Kerr delights fans with baby no. 4 announcement

Miranda Kerr delights fans with baby no. 4 announcement
Prince Harry thinks himself ‘superior’ to others: ‘With his 16 bathrooms’ video

Prince Harry thinks himself ‘superior’ to others: ‘With his 16 bathrooms’
Miley Cyrus addresses her infamous ‘pole’ dance at 2009 Teens Choice Awards video

Miley Cyrus addresses her infamous ‘pole’ dance at 2009 Teens Choice Awards
Oppenheimer, Barbie have limited impact on spending as box office recovery still lags

Oppenheimer, Barbie have limited impact on spending as box office recovery still lags
Prince Harry’s hypocrisy exposed: ‘Do it for your babies’

Prince Harry’s hypocrisy exposed: ‘Do it for your babies’
Snow Patrol pays heartwarming tribute to two members leaving the band

Snow Patrol pays heartwarming tribute to two members leaving the band

Prince Harry needs to ‘rise above’ being ‘dismissive and negative about family’

Prince Harry needs to ‘rise above’ being ‘dismissive and negative about family’
Fans convinced Kourtney Kardashian is in labor after Travis Barker cancel U.K. shows

Fans convinced Kourtney Kardashian is in labor after Travis Barker cancel U.K. shows
Princess Anne leaves Kate Middleton in a quandary

Princess Anne leaves Kate Middleton in a quandary

Prince Harry plans on using Netflix as a ‘middle-man’ post anti-royal phase

Prince Harry plans on using Netflix as a ‘middle-man’ post anti-royal phase
Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO renew wedding vows in same Las Vegas chapel

Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO renew wedding vows in same Las Vegas chapel
Prince Harry’s ‘new baby’ is a ‘step back into core values’

Prince Harry’s ‘new baby’ is a ‘step back into core values’