Madonna returns to tour rehearsals after health scare

Madonna has made a remarkable return to rehearsals for her Celebrations Tour, mere months after a harrowing incident landed her in the intensive care unit, unconscious and in critical condition.

The iconic Queen of Pop had to reorganize her extensive global tour due to the alarming episode that led her to the hospital. This ordeal involved her being intubated for a night back in June due to a severe bacterial infection.

Following her hospital discharge, Madonna took refuge in her New York residence, where her devoted children cared for her during her recovery. Now, she has taken to her Instagram Stories to announce her triumphant return to work.

Accompanied by a photo capturing her dancing, the 65-year-old artist conveyed her excitement: "I heard about what happened with pre-sales to my NEW L.A. shows. Good news!!! They are being extended for you! Back to Rehearsals now. See you on the Road!"

Madonna's message alluded to the frustration experienced by some fans who did not receive pre-sale codes for their tickets, despite promises made after the original Los Angeles show dates were rescheduled.

In the shared snapshot, Madonna exuded her signature style, donning a black lace corset and gracefully moving her long blonde hair while dancing. She adorned her look with two gleaming gold necklaces. Opting for a more natural appearance, she wore minimal makeup, featuring subtle eyeliner and light pink lip-gloss.

A mere fortnight ago, Madonna unveiled the rescheduled North American dates for her Celebration Tour, following the necessary adjustments. These North American dates are now scheduled to take place after the UK and European leg of the tour.