Katy Perry stuns Instagram with bold restroom snap as she teases musical comeback

Just one week following her recent photo shoot to promote her footwear collection, Katy Perry has once again captured attention with a daring snapshot.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old pop sensation graced Instagram with an audacious selfie, perched on a restroom toilet with her underwear lowered around her thighs.

In this snapshot, Perry sported an ultra-chic ensemble, featuring a light blue blouse paired with a gunmetal jacket and a matching skirt, all accentuated by her sleek jet-black bob.

The caption accompanying the photo simply read, '@katyperrycollections photo dump,' and it swiftly garnered almost 200,000 likes from her massive following of 205 million fans.

This post generated a flurry of likes and engagement from her multitude of fans.



Perry initiated her brand back in 2017, offering an array of footwear including sneakers, sandals, flats, and high heels.

Earlier this month, she tantalized her fans with hints of her much-anticipated musical return while performing during her Las Vegas residency, PLAY.

Addressing the audience, she playfully declared, 'Now, if you can't appreciate me during my Witness or Smile era, then you can't truly embrace my upcoming KP6 era!'

During the same month, she dropped hints about forthcoming music as she prepares to conclude her Las Vegas residency. Perry even poked fun at her last two albums, 2017's Witness and 2020's Smile, both of which she playfully dubbed as 'flops,' before slyly alluding to the imminent release of fresh music.