 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry stuns Instagram with bold restroom snap as she teases musical comeback

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 01, 2023

Katy Perry stuns Instagram with bold restroom snap as she teases musical comeback
Katy Perry stuns Instagram with bold restroom snap as she teases musical comeback

Just one week following her recent photo shoot to promote her footwear collection, Katy Perry has once again captured attention with a daring snapshot.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old pop sensation graced Instagram with an audacious selfie, perched on a restroom toilet with her underwear lowered around her thighs.

In this snapshot, Perry sported an ultra-chic ensemble, featuring a light blue blouse paired with a gunmetal jacket and a matching skirt, all accentuated by her sleek jet-black bob.

The caption accompanying the photo simply read, '@katyperrycollections photo dump,' and it swiftly garnered almost 200,000 likes from her massive following of 205 million fans.

This post generated a flurry of likes and engagement from her multitude of fans.

Perry initiated her brand back in 2017, offering an array of footwear including sneakers, sandals, flats, and high heels.

Earlier this month, she tantalized her fans with hints of her much-anticipated musical return while performing during her Las Vegas residency, PLAY.

Addressing the audience, she playfully declared, 'Now, if you can't appreciate me during my Witness or Smile era, then you can't truly embrace my upcoming KP6 era!'

During the same month, she dropped hints about forthcoming music as she prepares to conclude her Las Vegas residency. Perry even poked fun at her last two albums, 2017's Witness and 2020's Smile, both of which she playfully dubbed as 'flops,' before slyly alluding to the imminent release of fresh music.

More From Entertainment:

War hero turns his back on Prince Harry as he sides with UK media video

War hero turns his back on Prince Harry as he sides with UK media

Sam Asghari voices support for Hollywood workers

Sam Asghari voices support for Hollywood workers

Blink-182 postpones U.K. shows as Travis Barker rushes home due to ‘urgent family matter’

Blink-182 postpones U.K. shows as Travis Barker rushes home due to ‘urgent family matter’
Adam Driver gets emotional as he receives 7 minute standing ovation for ‘Ferrari’ at Venice Film Festival

Adam Driver gets emotional as he receives 7 minute standing ovation for ‘Ferrari’ at Venice Film Festival

Barbie Botox: Women warned of viral trend

Barbie Botox: Women warned of viral trend

King Charles likely to ‘forgive’ Prince Harry despite sharing royal secrets

King Charles likely to ‘forgive’ Prince Harry despite sharing royal secrets
Kim Kardashian leaves fans worried with VERY tiny waist

Kim Kardashian leaves fans worried with VERY tiny waist

Prince Harry shares first statement as he receives exciting news: ‘It fills me with immense pride’ video

Prince Harry shares first statement as he receives exciting news: ‘It fills me with immense pride’
Angelina Jolie finds dating ‘terrifying’ after Brad Pitt abusive marriage video

Angelina Jolie finds dating ‘terrifying’ after Brad Pitt abusive marriage

‘The Crown’ to avoid Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed intimate scenes, can’t upset Prince Harry video

‘The Crown’ to avoid Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed intimate scenes, can’t upset Prince Harry
Prince Harry receives exciting news ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry receives exciting news ahead of UK visit
Nicki Minaj back in the rap game, drops new single

Nicki Minaj back in the rap game, drops new single