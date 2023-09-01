Lady Gaga excites fans as she opens Jazz & Piano residency

Lady Gaga took to social media to share her excitement about the opening night of her Las Vegas residency on Thursday. The 37-year-old singer, who boasts around 56 million followers on Instagram, treated her fans to a glimpse of the evening with a series of posts.

On her Instagram, she posted both before and after photos of herself, all dolled up with full makeup, complete with striking red lipstick. In one photo, she proudly displayed a yellow and black Playbill for the show, featuring her own image on the cover in a classic black-and-white style.

In the caption accompanying these photos, Gaga expressed her anticipation, saying, "IT'S OUR OPENING SHOW IN VEGAS BABY. 1 hr 16 min till we hit the stage to SWING," accompanied by heart and trumpet emojis.

Following the show, Gaga shared another picture of herself, this time wearing a tuxedo top, captioning it with a simple, "THAT'S ALL FOLKS."



Last month, the 13-time Grammy winner delighted her fans by announcing the return of her residency, scheduled for 12 concerts spanning from August 31 to October 5. She originally launched the Jazz & Piano residency in January 2019, following her Enigma shows, which kicked off in December 2018. Her Jazz & Piano residency had received critical acclaim and held the distinction of being the highest-grossing Las Vegas Valley concert residency of 2019.

This new chapter in Gaga's career comes shortly after the passing of her close friend and jazz collaborator, Tony Bennett, who died on July 21 at the age of 96 in New York City.