Victoria Beckham celebrates son Romeo's 21st birthday with photo montage

Victoria Beckham celebrates son Romeo's 21st birthday with photo montage

Victoria Beckham celebrated her son Romeo's 21st birthday in a heartwarming manner last Friday. The renowned fashion designer, aged 49, commemorated this special occasion by sharing a touching collage of photographs that spanned over the years, emphasizing her immense pride.

In the collection of images, Victoria was joined by Romeo's brothers, Brooklyn, aged 24, and Cruz, aged 18, in one adorable throwback snapshot, capturing their youthful grins against the backdrop of a sandy beach.

Among the photos was a more recent one of Romeo, showcasing him in a countryside setting, with his long hair gracefully tied into a bun.

The montage also featured glimpses of Romeo's early years, displaying his budding football skills as a child and documenting his journey to school. Furthermore, there were snapshots of him alongside his father, David, aged 48, and his youngest sibling, Harper, aged 12.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the post, Victoria expressed her warm wishes, stating, "Happy Birthday @RomeoBeckham… The sweetest, kindest, and most generous soul. We are so proud of you, and we love you more than words can express; you are our everything xx Kisses."

Romeo has been steadily carving out a niche for himself in the fashion industry, recently making headlines for his involvement in the launch of PUMA's 180 sneaker collection earlier in the week.

