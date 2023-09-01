King Charles likely to ‘forgive’ Prince Harry despite sharing royal secrets

Britain’s King Charles will 'forgive' his younger son Prince Harry despite sharing royal secrets, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal biographer Robert Jobson also believes that conversations between Prince Harry and his father King Charles may happen ‘eventually.’

The Daily Express quoted Jobson as saying, “I do see that conversations with the King [may happen] eventually, because a father will forgive most things and he will love them equally.”

Regarding Prince of Wales Prince William, the royal expert said, “I think it's going to be very difficult."

Commenting over Harry’s new Netflix documentary, the royal expert claimed King Charles will "absolutely be proud" of all that the Duke has achieved with the Invictus Games - including the documentary series Heart of Invictus.

The new claims came amid reports of 'peace talks' between King Charles and Prince Harry during his visit to UK next month.