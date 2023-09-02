Prince Harry thinks himself ‘superior’ to others: ‘With his 16 bathrooms’

Prince Harry has just been called out for allegedly attempting to paint himself as some kind of ‘superior’ power.



Claims and insights about the duke’s shocking display at The Invictus Games event, has been referenced by royal commentator Angela Levin.

She broke it all down while referencing the body language of Prince Harry in the docuseries, Heart of Invictus.

She shed light on everything during her interview on Dan Wootton Tonight.

During the course of this chat she told the host, “He was very different from what he’s been before, where he was right in it talking to them, boosting them.”

Given that “most of it was on Zoom,” the way he behaved was “very supercilious.” Often times the royal also said, ‘It was me’, “you know, looking down on them.”

Ms Levin also went as far as to add, “I’ve had loads of communication from people saying he’s ruining it because it’s all about him. And I don’t think it was the most appropriate time to talk about how he was.”

“These poor people would come back with their limbs torn to pieces, terrible mental health issues, and they had no-one. There were pictures of them living in a bedroom with nothing except a bed, and there’s Harry with his 16 bathrooms, sort of swanning about how difficult it was.”

For those unversed, these allegations have followed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ever since they mortgaged their property in the US.