Friday, September 01, 2023
Adam Driver gets emotional as he receives 7 minute standing ovation for ‘Ferrari’ at Venice Film Festival

Adam Driver plays iconic luxury car company founder Enzo Ferrari in his biopic Ferrari
Adam Driver plays iconic luxury car company founder Enzo Ferrari in his biopic 'Ferrari'

Adam Driver received a standing ovation that lasted seven minutes and 30 seconds at the Venice Film Festival for his film Ferrari, in which he portrays the iconic race car icon, Enzo Ferrari. 

The film's premiere had been nearly empty due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, but the audience's reaction was overwhelmingly positive, leaving Driver visibly emotional, and he was brought to his feet by the film's director, Michael Mann.

Earlier that day, Driver voiced his support for striking actors and called out streaming services like Netflix and Amazon for not supporting people in the industry. 

"Ferrari" received an exemption from the strikes since it was made by the independent studio Neon, allowing the film's actors and writers to attend the festival without breaking the strikes. 

Speaking at the festival he began: “I'm very happy to be here to support this movie, and the truncated schedule that we had to shoot it and the efforts of all the incredible actors working on it and the crew.”

Driver continued: “But also, I'm very proud to be here to be a visual representation of a movie that's not part of the AMPTP and to promote the SAG leadership directive which is an effective tactic which is the interim agreement.”

The Marriage Story star commended Neon for their role in negotiations with SAG-AFTRA while criticizing larger production companies for their lack of support.

“The other objective is obviously to say, why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for — this is pre-negotiations — the dream version of SAG's wishlist, but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can't?”

“And every time people from SAG go and support a movie that has met the terms of the interim agreement, it just makes it more obvious that these people are willing to support the people that they collaborate with, and the others are not.”

“Understanding the interim agreement, it's a no-brainer for all of these reasons why you'd want to support your union, and I'm here because of that: to stand in solidarity with them by showing up, and further proving the point that it's really about the people you make it with.”

