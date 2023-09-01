 
Friday, September 01, 2023
Blink-182 postpones U.K. shows as Travis Barker rushes home due to ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker is currently expecting a baby with wife Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker, drummer for popular rock band Blink-182, has been forced to halt shows in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin due to an "urgent family matter." The news came just hours before a scheduled gig at Glasgow's Ovo Hydro on September 1.

While details about the family situation have not been disclosed, it's worth noting that Barker is currently expecting a baby with Kourtney Kardashian.

Before the announcement, Barker shared a series of images on Instagram, including one of an airport Prayer Room, a stained glass window, and a sign that read, "Together we pray." 

Barker was last seen dining with friends in Calabasas, and he had been seen on a stroll with his pregnant wife earlier in the week. Kourtney is expected to give birth sometime between late October and December.

The band took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the news, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.”

“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Fans were both disappointed and concerned for the drummer’s family, with one person writing, “Already had to spend an extra £200 for this weekend for a hotel and train due to the strikes, now this. Good weekend.”

But another fan empathized with the star and wrote: “Remember everyone, they’re people too. Chill out with the hate.”

“Damn it but hope Travis and that are fine,” someone else said.

