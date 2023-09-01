 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s hypocrisy exposed: ‘Do it for your babies’

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 01, 2023

Prince Harry’s hypocrisy exposed: ‘Do it for your babies’
Prince Harry’s hypocrisy exposed: ‘Do it for your babies’

Prince Harry has just been warned against isolating Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from their family in the UK.

Claims and admissions about Prince Harry’s recent actions have been referenced by columnist Kate Halfpenny.

She touched in on everything during one of her pieces for The Sydney Morning Herald.

For those unversed, all of these claims have come in response to Prince Harry’s newly released docuseries titled ‘Heart of Invictus’.

In it the duke accused the royal family of being ‘of no help’ during his tumultuous time, and even went as far as to accuse the media of not doing a ‘good enough job’ covering mental health concerns.

In her piece the writer touched upon the consequences of leaving inheritance behind and said, “The question is how much you can do that when you’ve given up everything and everyone that shaped you from birth.”

“And whether it’s hypocritical or revolutionary to insist family is your north star when you’re blanking your own and constantly trashing them on global platforms.”

Ms Halfpenny also went as far as to point out how, “Harry reportedly isn’t planning to see his father or brother when he’s in London in September. They were last together at May’s coronation, not speaking despite Harry recalling in his memoir Spare that after Prince Philip’s 2021 funeral William swore on ‘mummy’s life’ he loved his brother and wanted him to be happy.”

Before signing off Ms Halfpenny included a few words of wisdom for the duke and admitted, “Harry. If you’re serious about valuing family and fatherhood above all else, remember it’s a team sport. Do it for your babies. They’re worth it.”

More From Entertainment:

Miranda Kerr delights fans with baby no. 4 announcement

Miranda Kerr delights fans with baby no. 4 announcement
Prince Harry thinks himself ‘superior’ to others: ‘With his 16 bathrooms’ video

Prince Harry thinks himself ‘superior’ to others: ‘With his 16 bathrooms’
Miley Cyrus addresses her infamous ‘pole’ dance at 2009 Teens Choice Awards video

Miley Cyrus addresses her infamous ‘pole’ dance at 2009 Teens Choice Awards
Oppenheimer, Barbie have limited impact on spending as box office recovery still lags

Oppenheimer, Barbie have limited impact on spending as box office recovery still lags
Snow Patrol pays heartwarming tribute to two members leaving the band

Snow Patrol pays heartwarming tribute to two members leaving the band

Prince Harry needs to ‘rise above’ being ‘dismissive and negative about family’

Prince Harry needs to ‘rise above’ being ‘dismissive and negative about family’
Fans convinced Kourtney Kardashian is in labor after Travis Barker cancel U.K. shows

Fans convinced Kourtney Kardashian is in labor after Travis Barker cancel U.K. shows
Princess Anne leaves Kate Middleton in a quandary

Princess Anne leaves Kate Middleton in a quandary

Prince Harry plans on using Netflix as a ‘middle-man’ post anti-royal phase

Prince Harry plans on using Netflix as a ‘middle-man’ post anti-royal phase
Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO renew wedding vows in same Las Vegas chapel

Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO renew wedding vows in same Las Vegas chapel
Prince Harry’s ‘new baby’ is a ‘step back into core values’

Prince Harry’s ‘new baby’ is a ‘step back into core values’
Wiz Khalifa sends Morgan Wallen concert goers into frenzy with surprise performance

Wiz Khalifa sends Morgan Wallen concert goers into frenzy with surprise performance