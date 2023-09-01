Prince Harry’s hypocrisy exposed: ‘Do it for your babies’

Prince Harry has just been warned against isolating Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from their family in the UK.

Claims and admissions about Prince Harry’s recent actions have been referenced by columnist Kate Halfpenny.

She touched in on everything during one of her pieces for The Sydney Morning Herald.

For those unversed, all of these claims have come in response to Prince Harry’s newly released docuseries titled ‘Heart of Invictus’.

In it the duke accused the royal family of being ‘of no help’ during his tumultuous time, and even went as far as to accuse the media of not doing a ‘good enough job’ covering mental health concerns.

In her piece the writer touched upon the consequences of leaving inheritance behind and said, “The question is how much you can do that when you’ve given up everything and everyone that shaped you from birth.”

“And whether it’s hypocritical or revolutionary to insist family is your north star when you’re blanking your own and constantly trashing them on global platforms.”

Ms Halfpenny also went as far as to point out how, “Harry reportedly isn’t planning to see his father or brother when he’s in London in September. They were last together at May’s coronation, not speaking despite Harry recalling in his memoir Spare that after Prince Philip’s 2021 funeral William swore on ‘mummy’s life’ he loved his brother and wanted him to be happy.”

Before signing off Ms Halfpenny included a few words of wisdom for the duke and admitted, “Harry. If you’re serious about valuing family and fatherhood above all else, remember it’s a team sport. Do it for your babies. They’re worth it.”