Friday, September 01, 2023
War hero turns his back on Prince Harry as he sides with UK media

Friday, September 01, 2023

A wounded war veteran has contradicted Prince Harry's claim made in his new Netflix series "Heart of Invictus".

According to Daily Mail, former Royal Marine Ben McBean, who lost an arm and a leg to a landmine blast in Afghanistan in 2008, reportedly inspired the Prince's Invictus Games for disabled servicemen.

Using his Twitter account, Ben responded to Harry's claim that the UK press had overlooked wounded troops.

"Still love Harry but again I have to disagree. Not sure what media he's on about but I know the British media did cover veterans for years," he said.

Speaking to The Sun, he said, "I have had his back for 15 years. I’ve always championed him but it doesn’t mean I have to agree with everything that comes out of his mouth. On this one the Duke of Sussex is wrong."

The veteran added, "One of the only positives post-injury was how the media ­supported the troops. They didn’t write us off and told the world about us and our disabilities."


