



Prince Harry’s ‘new baby’ is a ‘step back into core values’

Royal experts are sure this step back into core values is something Prince Harry ‘needs’ in order to show off his ‘new baby’ and survive this shift.

PR expert Sean O'Meara, managing director of agency Essential Content, issued these claims.

The conversation occurred during an interview with the Daily Mail.

In the midst of this chat the PR expert was quoted saying, “A lot of PR and brand people were saying earlier in the year that both Harry and Meghan needed to step away from centre stage and allow the subjects of their patronage to shine, for the sake of their own reputations and to avoid over-exposure.”

“This documentary, although it appears to be free of headline-grabbing revelations, is a significant move for Harry in particular, because it's the first major project he's worked on in a while that is solely his baby.”

The expert also added, “He's been dedicating his time and energy to the cause of injured and sick veterans since before he met Meghan. The Invictus Games is approaching its tenth anniversary, so it feels right to shine a spotlight on it and the people it serves.”

“In terms of tone, it is a step away from the celebrity style content they were putting out last year and of course Harry's book in January.”

“So while it may seem tame and boring in comparison, often that's what is needed to put the building blocks of a 'brand refresh' in place.”

Before concluding the expert also noted, “When corporations endure a reputational crisis, the first step on the path to recovery is simplifying the offer coupled with the old cliché of 'getting back to core values'. It's what the banks did after the financial crisis and it feels like it's what Harry and Meghan are doing now.”