Prince Harry needs to ‘rise above’ being ‘dismissive and negative about family’

Prince Harry has just been called out for being ‘so negative’ in the Heart of Invictus Netflix series, even though it “reintroduces the man who many have felt was a part of their families back in a more compassionate and caring way.”

Claims and admissions about the duke of Sussex and his docuseries has been shared by brand and culture expert Nick Eden.

Mr Eden weighed in on everything in his interviews with the Daily Mail.

During the course of this, he addressed the good aspects of Prince Harry’s docuseries with Netflix.

In his eyes, “With the focus mainly on the competitors and a very light touch from Meghan it is a brilliant way to highlight the passions that Harry and also reintroduce the man who many have felt was a part of their families back in a more compassionate and caring way.”

“For Harry I think this is what was needed and what his fanbase wants to see rather than someone dismissing his family and being negative.”

“They want to see someone use their real-life trauma to create something purposeful and this is what he has done by shining a light on the games and its inspiring participants.”