Friday, September 01, 2023
Prince Harry is turning Archie, Lilibet into ‘spoils of war’

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of turning Archie and Lilibet into spoils of war and collateral damage.

Claims and admissions of this nature have been issued by columnist Kate Halfpenny.

She shed light on all the issues that surround Prince Harry’s new docuseries in one of her pieces for The Sydney Morning Herald.

In said piece she accused the duke of ‘purposefully’ isolating his children from their relatives in the UK.

So much so that she feels, “His children, Archie and Lili, are the collateral damage in Harry and Meghan’s Windsors war.”

Especially because “almost a year on from the Queen’s death, the duke’s bitter split with his clan seems complete,” and “by all reports his kids are growing up with no access to their English grandfather, uncle, cousins.”

“They’re not getting love from mum’s side either. Meghan is famously estranged from her entire family bar her mother and a niece.”

During the course of her piece the writer also went as far as to ask, “Who’s going to spoil these kids, give them a different perspective, chuck Cheezels at them in the bunk room darkness of cousin sleepovers? Nobody.”

“Their kids’ isolation is the real cost of the Sussexes’ determination to do their own thing – read make more money as influencers rather than by being influential.”

