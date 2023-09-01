 
Friday, September 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Paris Jackson files case against stalker who broke into her home

Paris Jackson is demanding a restraining order for the stalker after he intruded in her home
Paris Jackson has come forward with allegations that she has been subjected to years of stalking by an individual who recently climbed a fence at her property and peered into her windows.

Disturbed and afraid, the model is seeking help to address the situation. In response to a previous incident involving an intruder in her Los Angeles area home, the singer promptly took legal action by obtaining a restraining order against the accused individual.

Legal documents acquired by TMZ reveal that on August 23, the person in question arrived at Paris' residence by scaling the fence and then proceeded to peer through her windows.

Paris asserts that she does not know this individual, although he has previously appeared at her property and was once arrested there. TMZ initially reported that a friend of Paris confronted the alleged intruder in the backyard, but he fled before the arrival of the police.

The King of Pop’s only daughter disclosed that she has been receiving unwanted messages from the individual since December 2019. Her concern is heightened as she believes his behavior is growing more audacious.

Only two days after filing for a restraining order, Paris reported another incident where the individual approached her front door while she was absent. Law enforcement sources said that the LAPD Threat Management unit is now actively involved in the case.

To ensure her safety, Paris is seeking the intervention of the court to enforce a minimum distance of 100 yards between herself, her residence, her vehicle, any venues where she performs, and the accused individual. Additionally, she requests that he be prohibited from contacting her online.

