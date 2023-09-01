 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Anne leaves Kate Middleton in a quandary

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 01, 2023

Princess Anne leaves Kate Middleton in a quandary
Princess Anne leaves Kate Middleton in a quandary 

Prince William received backlash for skipping the final of the Women's Football World Cup last month.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were criticized for not going to Australia due to their vacations and out of fear of backlash from climate activists.

The best men's national teams from around the globe are in France for the Rugby World Cup 2023 from 8 September to 28 October. 

Kate Middleton, who is  Patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, has been urged to plan her trip to France for the Rugby World Cup in France as the Princess Royal has planned her visit ahead of the tournament.

Princess Annee, who is the Patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, will attend the Scotland vs. Ireland Rugby World Cup International in France on October 7, 2023.

The sister of King Charles has left Kate Middleton confused as the Princess of Wales would find it hard to skip the event.

The Princess of Wales may come up with an excuse not to visit France because the Waleses would be caught on yet another vacation.

According to Michaelmas term 2023, they would be on the two-week half-term break in October.

Half term starts Friday, 13 October and Pupils return Monday 30 October.

The couple's supporters are hoping that they learned from the Women's World Cup.


More From Entertainment:

Snow Patrol pays heartwarming tribute to two members leaving the band

Snow Patrol pays heartwarming tribute to two members leaving the band

Prince Harry needs to ‘rise above’ being ‘dismissive and negative about family’

Prince Harry needs to ‘rise above’ being ‘dismissive and negative about family’
Fans convinced Kourtney Kardashian is in labor after Travis Barker cancel U.K. shows

Fans convinced Kourtney Kardashian is in labor after Travis Barker cancel U.K. shows
Prince Harry plans on using Netflix as a ‘middle-man’ post anti-royal phase

Prince Harry plans on using Netflix as a ‘middle-man’ post anti-royal phase
Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO renew wedding vows in same Las Vegas chapel

Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO renew wedding vows in same Las Vegas chapel
Prince Harry’s ‘new baby’ is a ‘step back into core values’

Prince Harry’s ‘new baby’ is a ‘step back into core values’
Wiz Khalifa sends Morgan Wallen concert goers into frenzy with surprise performance

Wiz Khalifa sends Morgan Wallen concert goers into frenzy with surprise performance
Prince Harry instills fear in royal family

Prince Harry instills fear in royal family

Prince Harry’s keeping Archie Lilibet ‘cooped up’: ‘Need something bigger'

Prince Harry’s keeping Archie Lilibet ‘cooped up’: ‘Need something bigger'
Prince Harry is turning Archie, Lilibet into ‘spoils of war’

Prince Harry is turning Archie, Lilibet into ‘spoils of war’
Emma Thompson’s hilarious antics steal the show at DVF Awards

Emma Thompson’s hilarious antics steal the show at DVF Awards

Paris Jackson files case against stalker who broke into her home

Paris Jackson files case against stalker who broke into her home