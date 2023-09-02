Shocking police shooting: Woman, her unborn baby killed; disturbing video released

Screengrab of a video released by police shows cops asking the victim to exit her car. Sky News

An Ohio police officer fatally shot a pregnant woman, killing her and unborn child. The shocking incident, which occurred on August 24, has come to light after police released bodycam footage.



The victim, Ta'Kiya Young, aged 21, was confronted by police outside a local food shop in Blendon Township. She had been accused of theft and was inside her parked car.

The video shows an officer repeatedly instructing her to exit the vehicle. Ms. Young, however, refused to comply. Instead, she appeared to drive the car towards the officer.

The officer fired his weapon through the car's windscreen, resulting in the death of both Ms. Young and her unborn daughter.

The names of the involved police officers have not been disclosed, but they have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is customary in such cases, while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducts its inquiry.

Ta'Kiya Young leaves behind two young sons and had been eagerly waiting for the arrival of her baby girl. Her family, devastated by the loss, describes her as a loving mother who was looking forward to expanding her family.

Legal counsel representing her family, Sean Walton, has asserted that the video evidence unmistakably shows that Ms. Young's death was avoidable. The lawyer also accused police officials of a grave misuse of power and authority.

The family of the victim is calling for the immediate dismissal and charging of the officer responsible.

This tragic incident has left a family shattered, two young children without their mother, and a community demanding justice for Ta'Kiya Young and her unborn child.