Kriti Sanon overwhelmed with gratitude as she wins 'Woman of the Year' award

Kriti Sanon has added another accomplishment to her already impressive resume as she was recently honoured with the "Woman Of The Year" Award by NBT News.



Kriti took to Instagram to express her gratitude for receiving this honour. She posted a picture of herself holding onto the award with her hands supporting her chin just above the award.

The actress, known for her versatile acting prowess and stunning beauty, appeared relaxed and full of joy as she passed a vibrant and radiant smile to the camera.

The 33-year-old Luka Chuppi star looked stunning in her checkered red night suit. She captioned the post, "#WomanOfTheYear is happy in PJs, ready to hit the bed with a lot of gratitude in! Thank you @nbt_news for this honour!"

Her fans quickly flooded the comment section, expressing their love for the actress. One of her fans wrote, "THAT’S what’s up!!!! You are SO deserving of it ALL @kritisanon !! This is only the beginning."

Another one expressed, "Congratulations, Kriti. I am so proud of you. You deserve every bit of success and happiness in this world. Love you so much."

A third fan wrote, "Congrats krits! you’re glowing, and I’m so happy that you’re getting all this recognition! ‘Woman of the Year’ is huge, and I couldn’t think of a better person to receive this award! you’re an inspiration to so many other little girls out there! manifesting for this success to continue because you truly deserve it!"

