Kourtney Kardashian diva demands for Travis Barker ahead of baby’s birth laid bare

Kourtney Kardashian has already listed all her demands that she needs to be fulfilled ahead of her baby’s birth and handed it over to husband Travis Barker.

According to a report by Heat Magazine, the reality TV star has asked her mom Kris Jenner to not accompany her in the labour room when she gives birth.

The Kardashians star only wants the Blink 102 drummer in the room, the insider said, adding, “Kourtney wants total control.”

Sharing insight into her plans during labour, the insider said she and Barker will hire their own team to capture the moment on camera.

“Her mum has offered to handle it for her, and has promised she and Travis would have the final cut,” the insider said, “but Kourtney is saying they want to do their own thing.”

“Her family have always been welcome when she gave birth, but now she’s saying she only wants Travis there, which of course has Kris pretty annoyed.”

Meanwhile, fans are speculating that Kardashian might be in labour after Barber cancelled his Blink-182 UK and Ireland tour dates due to an “urgent family matter.”

The band took to their Instagram Story to post the announcement that read, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.”

"The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."