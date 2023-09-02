 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian to meet Kanye West wife Biance Censori to ‘open her eyes’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 02, 2023

File Footage

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning a meet-up with her former husband Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori to warn her against becoming a “puppet” of the rapper.

The reality TV megastar was “spooked” after she saw the Yeezy designer wearing barely-three clothes while the rapper, who now goes by Ye, sparked another controversy by exposing his rear in public.

Speaking of The Kardashians star reaction on latest controversy regarding Kanye and Bianca’s outfits, the insider said she feels it is “precisely what happened to her” when she was married to Ye.

Hence, she has decided to have a talk with Bianca over her clothing. “In Kim’s opinion, all the fame or exposure in the world isn’t worth being someone else’s puppet,” the source shared.

“She feels she owes it to Bianca to try to open her eyes and talk sense into her before it’s too late,” the insider noted.

The controversial rapper and Bianca have been making headlines with their “indecent” outfit choices while they enjoy their time in Italy.

Whiel Bianca is mainly opting for very see-through outfits, Kanye was caught on camera with his buttocks exposed in front of tourists.

Following the incident, Italians called for their arrest, pointing out that the charge for such obscenity comes with a fine of up to €309 (AU$520), as per the Italian Constitutional Court.

“How are these two not arrested for lewd behaviour?” one user asked on X (formerly Twitter) while another stated, “Public indecency! Keep it for the privacy of your own home.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle spotted dancing ahead of Prince Harry’s visit to UK: photo goes viral

Meghan Markle spotted dancing ahead of Prince Harry’s visit to UK: photo goes viral
Penn Badgley makes ‘Gossip Girl’ fans 'nostalgic,' invites Taylor Momsen on podcast

Penn Badgley makes ‘Gossip Girl’ fans 'nostalgic,' invites Taylor Momsen on podcast
Miley Cyrus remembers falling in love with ex Liam Hemsworth: ‘So special'

Miley Cyrus remembers falling in love with ex Liam Hemsworth: ‘So special'
Lady Gaga sings ‘Fly Me to The Moon’ for late Tony Bennett, widow Susan Benedetto

Lady Gaga sings ‘Fly Me to The Moon’ for late Tony Bennett, widow Susan Benedetto
BTS Jungkook explains why he ‘questions’ love, adoration by ARMYs: ‘Why cheer?’

BTS Jungkook explains why he ‘questions’ love, adoration by ARMYs: ‘Why cheer?’
Kourtney Kardashian diva demands for Travis Barker ahead of baby’s birth laid bare

Kourtney Kardashian diva demands for Travis Barker ahead of baby’s birth laid bare

'How I Met Your Father' leaves fans hanging in air after show cancellation

'How I Met Your Father' leaves fans hanging in air after show cancellation

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater navigating new romance privately amid infidelity rumours video

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater navigating new romance privately amid infidelity rumours
Tom Holland gushes over girlfriend Zendaya with sweet birthday wish

Tom Holland gushes over girlfriend Zendaya with sweet birthday wish

Doja Cat fires back at online critics: 'I don't diss people I'm inspired by'

Doja Cat fires back at online critics: 'I don't diss people I'm inspired by'
Kevin Costner's child support finalised at $63k monthly after legal battle

Kevin Costner's child support finalised at $63k monthly after legal battle
Noel Gallagher opens up about his feud with pop sensation Adele video

Noel Gallagher opens up about his feud with pop sensation Adele