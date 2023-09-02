Kim Kardashian to meet Kanye West wife Biance Censori to ‘open her eyes’

File Footage

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning a meet-up with her former husband Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori to warn her against becoming a “puppet” of the rapper.



The reality TV megastar was “spooked” after she saw the Yeezy designer wearing barely-three clothes while the rapper, who now goes by Ye, sparked another controversy by exposing his rear in public.

Speaking of The Kardashians star reaction on latest controversy regarding Kanye and Bianca’s outfits, the insider said she feels it is “precisely what happened to her” when she was married to Ye.

Hence, she has decided to have a talk with Bianca over her clothing. “In Kim’s opinion, all the fame or exposure in the world isn’t worth being someone else’s puppet,” the source shared.

“She feels she owes it to Bianca to try to open her eyes and talk sense into her before it’s too late,” the insider noted.

The controversial rapper and Bianca have been making headlines with their “indecent” outfit choices while they enjoy their time in Italy.

Whiel Bianca is mainly opting for very see-through outfits, Kanye was caught on camera with his buttocks exposed in front of tourists.

Following the incident, Italians called for their arrest, pointing out that the charge for such obscenity comes with a fine of up to €309 (AU$520), as per the Italian Constitutional Court.

“How are these two not arrested for lewd behaviour?” one user asked on X (formerly Twitter) while another stated, “Public indecency! Keep it for the privacy of your own home.”