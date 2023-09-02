Meghan Markle spotted dancing ahead of Prince Harry’s visit to UK: photo goes viral

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted dancing with her husband Prince Harry as the royal couple attended Beyonce’s Renaissance tour on Friday night.



The California-based royal couple partied the night away ahead of the Duke of Sussex’s visit to Britain next week.

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland also attended the event as they watched the concert from a private box.

Meghan and Harry’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were not present.

The photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Doria and their friend Abigail Spencer is circulating on social media.





Meghan rocked a slinky silver sequin pencil skirt and a white sleeveless top after the Crazy in Love singer had requested the fans to wear silver to the show.

Harry and Meghan are known to be huge fans of Beyonce, the US singer and songwriter.

Prince Harry will arrive in Britain without Meghan Markle on September 7.