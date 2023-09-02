Prince Harry faces major blow ahead of UK visit

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has dealt a major blow ahead of his visit to Britain next week, it is reported.



According to a report by Mirror, Prince Harry's Heart of Invictus has failed to make Netflix Top 10 charts days after it was released.

Harry’s Heart of Invictus was released on the steaming platform on August 30.

Harry and Meghan Markle's production company Archewell Productions is behind the new docuseries.

Duke of Sussex is reported the co-producer of the Heart of Invictus.

Days after its release, the Heart of Invictus is not currently in Netflix's Top 10 charts.

Netflix’s top 10 chart for the week ending includes other TV shows such as Derry Girls, Who is Erin Carter? and Painkiller.

Prince Harry apparently took a fresh dig at royal family in his new docuseries.

Meghan Markle also briefly featured in his new documentary and shared an emotional message.