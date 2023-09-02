Prince Harry breaks silence on King Charles’ row with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has finally broken his silence over the row Meghan Markle and his father King Charles have been embroiled in for years.



Revelations about the couple’s family life have been shared by Prince Harry himself, in Spare.

According to one of his extracts from the memoir, “He [Charles] said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn’t want…her. He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn’t having it. Don’t ever speak about my wife that way.”

“He stammered, apologetic, saying he simply didn’t want a lot of people around. No other wives were coming, Kate wasn’t coming, he said, therefore Meg shouldn’t. Then that’s all you needed to say.”

“By now it was midafternoon; no more commercial flights that day to Aberdeen. And I still had no response from Willy. My only option, therefore, was a charter out of Luton. I was on board two hours later.”

It is pertinent to mention that shortly after this revelation was made, royal expert Robert Jobson came out with a startling revelation about the ‘real motivation’ behind this move and said King Charles only made Kate not attend, in order to pitch the same to Meghan Markle.

Reportedly the monarch said, “Catherine doesn't come, Meghan can't either, it's not appropriate for wives to attend.'”

But according to the Daily Mail's report, “Harry was insisting Meghan travel with him to Scotland as the Queen's life ebbed away but the King said it was only for the children and grandchildren to be with the Queen.”

“Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn't say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan."