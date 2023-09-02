Jimmy Buffet breathes his last at the age of 76

Jimmy Buffet, the legendary musician, has passed away at the age of 76.



A statement posted on the social media and website of Jimmy Buffet confirmed his death as it read, “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Buffet had to reschedule a concert in May after he was hospitalized in Boston. He told his fans on Twitter that some issues needed ‘immediate attention.’ The songwriter was also set to release his new album Equal Strain on All Parts later this year.

The Margaritaville singer was born on December 25, 1946, in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Buffet was extremely fond of musical theater and worked briefly as a writer for Billboard magazine.