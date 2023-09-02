 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimmy Buffet breathes his last at the age of 76

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Jimmy Buffet breathes his last at the age of 76
Jimmy Buffet breathes his last at the age of 76

Jimmy Buffet, the legendary musician, has passed away at the age of 76.

A statement posted on the social media and website of Jimmy Buffet confirmed his death as it read, “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Buffet had to reschedule a concert in May after he was hospitalized in Boston. He told his fans on Twitter that some issues needed ‘immediate attention.’ The songwriter was also set to release his new album Equal Strain on All Parts later this year.

The Margaritaville singer was born on December 25, 1946, in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Buffet was extremely fond of musical theater and worked briefly as a writer for Billboard magazine.

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner spotted enjoying Beyoncé's show amid Travis Barker’s family emergency

Kris Jenner spotted enjoying Beyoncé's show amid Travis Barker’s family emergency

Prince Harry branded a ‘tragic, bitter’ and ‘self-pitying’ man

Prince Harry branded a ‘tragic, bitter’ and ‘self-pitying’ man
When Miley Cyrus sparks 'jealousy' in Kim Kardashian with public stunt

When Miley Cyrus sparks 'jealousy' in Kim Kardashian with public stunt
‘Self-indulgent’ Prince Harry is ‘full of vengeance and hatred’

‘Self-indulgent’ Prince Harry is ‘full of vengeance and hatred’
Jimmy Buffet’s cause of death revealed by close friend

Jimmy Buffet’s cause of death revealed by close friend

Venice Film Festival: Tony Leung wins lifetime award

Venice Film Festival: Tony Leung wins lifetime award

Kevin Koster in 'horrible place' after ex-wife gets $161,592 in child support

Kevin Koster in 'horrible place' after ex-wife gets $161,592 in child support
King Charles takes a dig at Prince William

King Charles takes a dig at Prince William

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release video

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release
Makeup artist behind Bradley Cooper’s 'jewface' in ‘Maestro’ apologizes video

Makeup artist behind Bradley Cooper’s 'jewface' in ‘Maestro’ apologizes

Prince Harry 'trapped in past' over lack of 'support' after Princess Diana death

Prince Harry 'trapped in past' over lack of 'support' after Princess Diana death
Second Hollywood movie delayed to avoid competing with Taylor Swift

Second Hollywood movie delayed to avoid competing with Taylor Swift