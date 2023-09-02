Prince Harry leaves a ‘bitter taste’ in everyone’s mouth

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for ‘constantly talking about himself’ during ‘priceless opportunities’ like the Invictus Games.



Accusations against the Duke of Sussex have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Richard Eden.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Mail Diary Editor bashed the Duke for talking about himself on a public forum with people who’ve gone through ‘much worse’.

In the eyes of Mr Eden, “The Invictus Games are one of the Duke of Sussex's lasting achievements, helping to provide injured former servicemen and women with a fresh focus and challenge, as well as creating new friendships and support networks.”

He also added, “So his new documentary series for Netflix, Heart of Invictus, gave Prince Harry the opportunity to tell some of the inspiring stories of the competitors from around the world.”

“Sadly, from what I have seen of the series, which was released by the American streaming giant on Wednesday, Harry couldn't resist using this priceless opportunity to talk about himself, again.”

Before concluding he also admitted that while these comments are nothing new, still “to do so in a television programme that is supposed to be about the brave, inspiring competitors in the Invictus Games leaves a bitter taste.”